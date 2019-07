- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a graduation party for one of his friends over the weekend in Taylor. Now, it appears that at least one of the suspects is bragging about the murder on social media.

We aren't showing who made this post, but sources tell us this teen in it is bragging and taking credit for stabbing four people outside of the Knights of Columbus on Brest Road during a high school graduation party Saturday night. One of the victims died later at the hospital.

The very public declaration helped Taylor police arrest two teen suspects in connection to the stabbings that took the life of a 17-year-old.

"Pulled in about a quarter to 11 and there was a bit of chaos, fighting going on. And then the police were called and a series of unfortunate incidents occurred," Randy Baughman, Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus Hall tells us.

He says as the graduation party was a private event, and was winding down when a fight broke out. About 50 or 60 people were still there. At least one of the suspect when pulled out a knife and started his attack.

"This was a very unusual incidence for us and our heart goes out to the family who lost their child, their teen. And all the students who had to be exposed to this," Baughman said.

It's unclear what the motive was here. Taylor police aren't releasing much at this point. Their investigation will now be handed over to the Wayne County prosecutor.

Police said the other three victims were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries. Names of the victims haven't been released.

We spoke with the parents of one of those victims. They tell us their 17-year-old son is in intensive care right now. They wouldn't go on camera but tell us what happened here is completely senseless and heartbreaking.