- Detroit police arrested two suspects involved in a spree including four carjackings Tuesday.

"It could have gone worse had we not had the ability to get them off the street," said Assistant DPD Chief James White. "Four hours is incredible work to bring to justice at least two violent offenders."

Detroit police say Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. the men pointed a gun at a 64-year-old man near Rutland and Plymouth trying to rob him on the city's west side. The suspects were unable to get away with his car, but 45 minutes later they targeted another victim on Wyoming.

"A female pulled into a parking lot of that location when she was approached by an individual in a dark-colored sedan who demanded her purse at gunpoint," said White.

The woman did what she was told and the men fled - but that wasn't enough.

Just 25 minutes after that around 9:40 a.m., the same men carjacked a 34-year-old mother on West Chicago. The woman was sitting in her car across the street from Mackenzie Elementary and Middle School.

"A male suspect approached her, opened the driver's door and ordered her out of the vehicle at gunpoint," White said.

The woman, with a gun in her face, also did what she was told. The men got away in her dark gray Chrysler 300.

The men then continued their spree just 20 minutes later, robbing a man walking to his car on Joy Road. They again, held him at gunpoint and got away in his Chrysler.

"Property is not your life. If it were to happen to you victims acted appropriately."

Police say those robbers made a mistake driving by a car they stole - and officers were there.

"They rode by, looked inside and (we) stopped the vehicle they were in," said Lt. Willie Duncan, DPD.

Detroit police originally arrested four people but released two of them. Now the two men they believe are responsible for the violent crime spree are facing serious charges.

"If they are tied to other incidents, rest assured they will be charged with them," Duncan said.