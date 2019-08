- Police in Farmington Hills are investigating after two people were killed when they were hit by a car Sunday night. We're told the victims were a mother and her young child.

A source tells FOX 2 the mother, who we're told was 40 years old, was pushing her 4-year-old in a stroller when they were hit and killed on 12 Mile near Orchard Lake Road just before 10 p.m. We're told an older child was with them but was not injured.

We're also told the woman was on her way with her kids to visit her husband, who owns a restaurant nearby.

Police didn't specify if the pedestrians were using a crosswalk or not.

We're told the driver did stop after the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.