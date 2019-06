- Detroit police are still looking for three people involved in a shooting at a Coney Island earlier this week. An employee said the shooting was over fried mushrooms.

Police released surveillance video and images of the suspects and the car they were driving.

Two men and one woman came into the Nicky D's Coney on 7 Mile and Greenfield around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and ordered some fried mushrooms. An employee told them they didn't have fried mushrooms.

"'What type of [expletive] Coney don't sell fried mushrooms?' That's exactly what they said to us," one employee told us who did not wish to be identified. The three people then left the restaurant, angry.

About 20 minutes later the employee says they came back - and that's when chaos erupted. He says they started hitting customers with a night stick and then one of the suspects shot another customer in his jaw.

Witnesses and police say the three suspects took off in a black Ford F-150.

Police say the two male suspects were both wearing a white uniform shirt with an unknown logo.

Employees were behind bulletproof glass in the kitchen area. No one else was hurt.

If you have any information about what happened, call Detroit police.