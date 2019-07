A 4-year-old boy is dead after a two vehicle crash in Roseville Wednesday night.

The accident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Little Mack Avenue and Masonic.

According to Roseville police, a Black GMC Yukon and a White Mercury Milan both entered the intersection at the same time when they collided. It is unclear at this time which vehicle disregarded the red light at the intersection.

The driver of the Mercury, a 21-year-old man from Warren had two children in his car, a 4-year-old boy who died and a 3-year-old girl who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Both children were in appropriate child seats int he back of the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Yukon, a 34-year-old from Detroit, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. A blood sample was taken and will be sent to the Michigan State Police lab for testing. He was released from custody pending the outcome fo the investigation.