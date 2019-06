- A Canadian National Rail train derailed Friday morning inside the tunnel from Port Huron to Sarnia, underneath the St. Clair River.

According to Port Huron's city manager, about 40 cars derailed inside the one-lane tunnel while the train was passing through.

At least one car was carrying potentially dangerous cargo.

No injuries were reported.

There were also reports that a portion of the track has been destroyed, which will make clearning the rail cars more difficult.