- Multiple people were arrested overnight in Romulus after the city's fireworks show. We're told a large fight broke out between a group of juveniles and young adults.

Police say the crowd gathered and started to argue, and then multiple fist fights broke out.

Due to the size of the crowd Romulus police requested help from other law enforcement officers in the area. When they got there, we're told multiple smoke bombs were deployed.

In all, 12 people were taken into custody - nine juveniles and three adults. No weapons were involved and nobody was seriously hurt.

"It's a lot of kids, it's a lot of teenagers, and you probably just see three to four, 500 hundred kids mobbed up and then the police, again, tried to disperse them. They moved them, and then we saw the smoke bomb go off and, it's just a sad situation. Really unfortunate for our community," Mark Edwards told us, who witnessed the brawl.

Police haven't said yet how many juveniles and adults may have been involved.

We're told officers also had to pepper spray one suspect who was in one of the fights because they were resisting arrest and becoming unruly with police.