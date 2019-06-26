< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 82°</span></a> href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods">Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident">Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_7434801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods">Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident">Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-reparations-be-paid-for-slavery-">Should reparations be paid for slavery?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog">'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/getty_tempimg_062519_1561493434080_7442369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests">Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/BDD9B2CBEAFA43F380885603359EB522_1560894899681_7415043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/getty-gray-clouds-052019_1558355557135_7290242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests">Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/light-summer-meals-at-morton-s"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Light_summer_meals_at_Morton_s_0_7446499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Light summer meals at Morton's"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/light-summer-meals-at-morton-s">Light summer meals at Morton's</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/trendy-sneakers-with-sundance-shoes"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Trendy_sneakers_with_Sundance_Shoes_0_7446675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trendy sneakers with Sundance Shoes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/trendy-sneakers-with-sundance-shoes">Trendy sneakers with Sundance Shoes</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/outdoor-summer-tech-with-comcast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/FOX_2_News_Morning__The_Nine_0_7446668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Outdoor summer tech with Comcast"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/outdoor-summer-tech-with-comcast">Outdoor summer tech with Comcast</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/simply-from-the-heart-hosts-heels-and-wheels-fundraiser-event"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Simply_From_the_Heart_hosts_Heels_and_Wh_0_7446497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Simply From the Heart hosts Heels and Wheels fundraiser event"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/simply-from-the-heart-hosts-heels-and-wheels-fundraiser-event">Simply From the Heart hosts Heels and Wheels fundraiser event</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/light-summer-meals-at-morton-s">Light summer meals at Morton's</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/trendy-sneakers-with-sundance-shoes">Trendy sneakers with Sundance Shoes</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/outdoor-summer-tech-with-comcast">Outdoor summer tech with Comcast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/simply-from-the-heart-hosts-heels-and-wheels-fundraiser-event">Simply From the Heart hosts Heels and Wheels fundraiser event</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/health/summer-shoes-should-we-ditch-the-flip-flops-">Summer shoes: should we ditch the flip flops?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/world-cup-eats-with-ackroyd-s-scottish-bakery">World Cup eats with Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/worldcup">2019 World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about/fox-2-staff">FOX 2 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Accused bathroom peeper had 94 videos of men urinating, Woodhaven police say addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/accused-bathroom-peeper-had-94-videos-of-men-urinating-woodhaven-police-say" addthis:title="Accused bathroom peeper had 94 videos of men urinating, Woodhaven police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414894939.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414894939");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414894939_414892236_169556"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414894939_414892236_169556";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414892236","video":"578468","title":"Accused%20bathroom%20peeper%20had%2094%20videos%20of%20men%20urinating%2C%20police%20say","caption":"The%20man%20who%20police%20said%20was%20caught%20recording%20video%20of%20another%20man%20urinating%20was%20arraigned%20on%2050%20charges%20of%20video%20voyeurism%20and%20using%20a%20computer%20to%20commit%20a%20crime.%20Police%20said%20he%20had%20almost%20100%20videos%20of%20men%20urinating.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FAccused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FAccused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_men_uri_578468_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656191926%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dm7RfOtBNLEOIxz3IbwdfiNg-WRQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Faccused-bathroom-peeper-had-94-videos-of-men-urinating-woodhaven-police-say"}},"createDate":"Jun 26 2019 05:18PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414894939_414892236_169556",video:"578468",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520man%2520who%2520police%2520said%2520was%2520caught%2520recording%2520video%2520of%2520another%2520man%2520urinating%2520was%2520arraigned%2520on%252050%2520charges%2520of%2520video%2520voyeurism%2520and%2520using%2520a%2520computer%2520to%2520commit%2520a%2520crime.%2520Police%2520said%2520he%2520had%2520almost%2520100%2520videos%2520of%2520men%2520urinating.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_men_uri_578468_1800.mp4?Expires=1656191926&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=m7RfOtBNLEOIxz3IbwdfiNg-WRQ",eventLabel:"Accused%20bathroom%20peeper%20had%2094%20videos%20of%20men%20urinating%2C%20police%20say-414892236",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Faccused-bathroom-peeper-had-94-videos-of-men-urinating-woodhaven-police-say"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 26 2019 05:31PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 26 2019 05:18PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414894939-414892220" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - The man who police said was caught recording video of another man urinating was arraigned on 50 charges of video voyeurism and using a computer to commit a crime. Police said he had almost 100 videos of men urinating.</p><p>Ryan Dustin Gaynier, 36, was arraigned Wednesday on 25 counts each of voyeurism and computer crimes after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals' fugitive apprehension team at his home in Temperance. <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/man-wanted-for-recording-man-using-urinal-at-woodhaven-bowling-alley" target="_blank"><strong>Woodhaven police have been looking for him since December 14, 2018</strong></a>, when he was allegedly caught recording video of him using the restroom inside the Woodhaven Bowl-a-Rama.</p><p>That man, Justin Berry, was startled when he looked up as he was in the restroom and saw a phone.</p><p>"He had it poked up out of the corner of the stall. He just lifted it up and had it sticking out," Berry said. "He said 'it's not what you think, it's not what you think'. I said well...it doesn't look that way bud."</p><p>He reached for the phone but couldn't get it. He said Gaynier hid in the stall and Berry blocked the door after alerting staff. All he wanted to do was get the man out.</p><p>"There were kids going in and out of the bathroom all day. My first thought was get the guy out of here," Berry said.</p><p>The bowling alley's general manager says Gaynier was not a Bowl-a-rama employee, but had been working for the attached Winning Hand Poker Room. </p><p>"He was a poker dealer for the poker room there and he didn't leave. He went in there, so I just stayed in the bowling alley and kept an eye on him until the police showed up," Berry said.</p><p>Gaynier was removed from the building, fired, and banned from the property. Police said later, after searching his phone, they discovered about 150 videos, 94 of which were men urinating. Among those 94 were Berry, police said.</p><p>"He's a small man. He's a coward. Anyone doing something like this," Berry said.</p><p>Gaynier was released on bond and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims. When he left court, he did not answer our questions.</p><p>He faces four years in prison and is barred from having a computer or cell phone. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Former_AG_Schuette__We_did_not__drop_the_0_7447760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Former_AG_Schuette__We_did_not__drop_the_0_7447760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Former_AG_Schuette__We_did_not__drop_the_0_7447760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Former_AG_Schuette__We_did_not__drop_the_0_7447760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Former_AG_Schuette__We_did_not__drop_the_0_7447760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former state attorney general Bill Schuette is telling his side of the story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bill Schuette: We did not 'drop the ball' on Bill Schuette: We did not 'drop the ball' on Flint water investigation
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 08:15PM EDT
Former state attorney general Bill Schuette is telling his side of the story.
It has been a couple of weeks after the stunning announcement from current Attorney General Dana Nessel. She dropped all pending charges in the Flint water case -- and is starting over from square one.
In a casual sit-down at the American Coney Island and after a couple bites of a coney, the conversation about Flint turned serious. Purse snatched from 79-year-old woman in Woodhaven
Posted Jun 26 2019 07:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 07:13PM EDT
Angela Vassallo isn't very big, not even 5 feet tall.
But that didn't stop the 79-year-old from fighting back as someone snatched her purse.
"He grabbed from the bottom," she said, describing the attack. But not this one.
Mayor Bryan Barnett, of Rochester Hills works for a city of almost 75,000 people. But now he has another title, taking over as the newest president of the conference. And why was he selected? Think economy and manufacturing. Rochester Hills mayor heads up new role as President of U.S. Conference of Mayors
Posted Jun 26 2019 06:51PM EDT
Usually the leader of the U.S. Conference of Mayors represents one of the country's bigger cities.
When the United States' cities balloon into the millions, some mayors might be in charge of jurisdictions larger than some states. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Purse_snatched_from_79_year_old_woman_in_0_7447803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Purse_snatched_from_79_year_old_woman_in_0_7447803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Purse_snatched_from_79_year_old_woman_in_0_7447803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Purse_snatched_from_79_year_old_woman_in_0_7447803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Purse snatched from 79-year-old woman in Woodhaven</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rochester-hills-mayor-heads-up-new-role-as-president-of-us-conference-of-mayors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Introducing_Mayor_Bryan_Barnett__Preside_0_7447183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Introducing_Mayor_Bryan_Barnett__Preside_0_7447183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Introducing_Mayor_Bryan_Barnett__Preside_0_7447183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Introducing_Mayor_Bryan_Barnett__Preside_0_7447183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Introducing_Mayor_Bryan_Barnett__Preside_0_7447183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rochester Hills mayor heads up new role as President of U.S. Conference of Mayors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disneyland-guests-allegedly-stealing-star-wars-land-items-and-making-big-bucks-online" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Bill&#x20;Lawlor" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disneyland guests allegedly stealing Star Wars land items and making big bucks online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/quicken-loans-ceo-discusses-planning-phases-ahead-of-detroit-s-first-pga-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Detroit_s_first_PGA_event_ready_to_kick__0_7447179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Detroit_s_first_PGA_event_ready_to_kick__0_7447179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Detroit_s_first_PGA_event_ready_to_kick__0_7447179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Detroit_s_first_PGA_event_ready_to_kick__0_7447179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Detroit_s_first_PGA_event_ready_to_kick__0_7447179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quicken Loans CEO discusses planning phases ahead of Detroit's first PGA event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/accused-bathroom-peeper-had-94-videos-of-men-urinating-woodhaven-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/Accused_bathroom_peeper_had_94_videos_of_0_7447221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Accused bathroom peeper had 94 videos of men urinating, Woodhaven police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 