Police are looking for Pettra Aliesha Yahya, 30, the mother of Faith Martinez. Police say she has made threats to harm herself and Faith.

Faith Martinez, 4, was last seen with her mother Pettra Yahya, who police say has made threats to harm herself and Faith.

- Michigan Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing four-year-old girl in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids.

Faith Cyndora Martinez was located safe, less than two hours after an Amber Alert for her was issued.

She had been last seen with her mother, Pettra Aliesha Yahya, 30. Police have not released details of how and where she was found as of yet.

