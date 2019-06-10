< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Barricaded gunman arrested after standoff in Taylor id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411952142" data-article-version="1.0">Barricaded gunman arrested after standoff in Taylor</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411952142" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Barricaded gunman arrested after standoff in Taylor&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/barricaded-gunman-arrested-after-standoff-in-taylor" data-title="Barricaded gunman arrested after standoff in Taylor" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/barricaded-gunman-arrested-after-standoff-in-taylor" addthis:title="Barricaded gunman arrested after standoff in Taylor"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411952142.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411952142");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411952142_411951858_133386"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411952142_411951858_133386";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411951858","video":"573185","title":"Barricaded%20gunman%20arrested%20after%20standoff%20in%20Taylor","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FBarricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FBarricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standoff_in_Tay_573185_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654827950%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DgT6_QOLky6b9j2DnrHd2TePNtnc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbarricaded-gunman-arrested-after-standoff-in-taylor"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 10:25PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411952142_411951858_133386",video:"573185",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standoff_in_Tay_573185_1800.mp4?Expires=1654827950&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=gT6_QOLky6b9j2DnrHd2TePNtnc",eventLabel:"Barricaded%20gunman%20arrested%20after%20standoff%20in%20Taylor-411951858",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbarricaded-gunman-arrested-after-standoff-in-taylor"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 10 2019 10:28PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 10:25PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411952142-411951834" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Barricaded_gunman_arrested_after_standof_0_7381208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Swat teams, multiple command centers and a downriver tactical team were all on scene at an apartment inside The Heritage Glen Townhouses in Taylor Monday evening. </p><p>Police were tracking a suspect wanted for murder in Detroit. Once they found him, they got the two women and children who were inside the unit out safely. </p><p>“They told them to come out and walk backwards with their hands up,” said Andre Ross, a neighbor. </p><p>Police then focused their attention on the 37-year-old who hunkered down allegedly with a gun. The man was wanted for a murder that happened back on May 27th on Dexter Street in Detroit. </p><p>Police say on that day, the man shot and killed his own brother in law. </p><p>“We tried to compel a subject to know there is a whole court system to go through. This is not the end of the line,” said Commander Darin Szilagy of the Detroit Police Department. </p><p>People in neighboring apartments were asked to shelter in place, which resulted in one mom being separated from her kids.</p><p>“Thank God my son has a cellphone and then I was calling my cousin to check on them, but they wouldn’t come back to the house and they wouldn’t let us leave the house. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Chief_Craig_responds_to_Neo_Nazis_protes_0_7381626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Chief_Craig_responds_to_Neo_Nazis_protes_0_7381626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Chief_Craig_responds_to_Neo_Nazis_protes_0_7381626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Chief_Craig_responds_to_Neo_Nazis_protes_0_7381626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/Chief_Craig_responds_to_Neo_Nazis_protes_0_7381626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chief Craig responds to Neo Nazis protesting at Motor City Pride</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> At a press conference held Monday, Chief James Craig explained how the Detroit Police Department made sure conflict was avoided during the 2019 Motor City Pride. 

"Our number one mission and goal is to keep the peace," Chief Craig said. 

And some may say that's what Detroit Police did on Saturday after receiving intel that the Neo Nazis planned to interrupt the Motor Pride Festival, with hopes of creating "Charlottesville number two. The incident in Charlottesville was a conflict between protesters and counter protesters in Virginia, which resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. It was an opportunity to seize the moment. Two seniors graduating at the top of their class at Universal Academy in Detroit decided to use their speeches to set the record straight. 

"Like a machine, this school is run on excuses and lies," said Universal Academy salutatorian, Zainab Atalagni. 

 Zainab was able to get through her speech and heard sounds of cheering from the audience, but when Tuhfa Kasem, the second salutatorian, started speaking, school officials ordered the mic to be shut off. Retired Macomb Co. A judge in Macomb County recently retired and is now working fulltime to end the Opioid Crisis. Her own daughter experienced this and she is willing to fight until she breaks the stigma. 

"I got my wisdom teeth pulled when I was in my early 20's and from there I just kind of struggled with opiates for a number of years. I think it came from a feeling of just liking the feeling that opiates gave me," said Andrea Gerard. 

That feeling became all too familiar. Pill by pill, a seemingly endless dark hole that's hard to step out of. (Photo by kraft)" title="asdfsadfdsaf_1560210379084-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kraft finally calls ranch dressing what it is: ‘Salad Frosting'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hardcore-buffalo-spin-ny-ice-cream-shop-debuts-wing-sauce-flavor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/thumb%20ice%20cream_1560210304307.jpg_7380222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lake Effect Ice Cream debuted a wing sauce ice cream flavor called "Medium, Extra Creamy." (Photo Credit: Lake Effect Ice Cream)" title="thumb ice cream_1560210304307.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hardcore Buffalo spin': NY ice cream shop debuts wing sauce flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/street-renaming-for-rap-legend-notorious-big"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Street renamed for rap legend Notorious B.I.G.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 