href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video">Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses">Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/peta-asks-mayor-to-change-name-of-chicken-dinner-road"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/GettyImages-993922584_1562202935902_7474504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PETA asks mayor to change name of 'Chicken Dinner Road'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/peta-asks-mayor-to-change-name-of-chicken-dinner-road">PETA asks mayor to change name of 'Chicken Dinner Road'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/delta-upgrades-economy-class-to-include-cocktails-bistro-style-dinner-chocolates"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/delta%20THUMN_1562199601484.jpg_7474183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Delta upgrades economy class to include cocktails, ‘bistro-style' dinner, chocolates"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/delta-upgrades-economy-class-to-include-cocktails-bistro-style-dinner-chocolates">Delta upgrades economy class to include cocktails, ‘bistro-style' dinner, chocolates</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video">Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses">Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/peta-asks-mayor-to-change-name-of-chicken-dinner-road">PETA asks mayor to change name of 'Chicken Dinner Road'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/delta-upgrades-economy-class-to-include-cocktails-bistro-style-dinner-chocolates">Delta upgrades economy class to include cocktails, ‘bistro-style' dinner, chocolates</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dogs-can-die-within-10-minutes-of-being-locked-inside-a-hot-car">Dogs can die within 10 minutes of being locked inside a hot car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/home/woman-shown-licking-blue-bell-ice-cream-in-viral-video-identified-ongoing-investigation">Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video could face 20 years in prison</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/getty_tempimg_062519_1561493434080_7442369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests">Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/18/BDD9B2CBEAFA43F380885603359EB522_1560894899681_7415043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/getty-gray-clouds-052019_1558355557135_7290242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests">Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/where-is-summer-and-why-hasn-t-it-warmed-up-yet-">Where is summer - and why hasn't it warmed up yet?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorms-spawn-weak-tornado-in-western-michigan-1">Severe thunderstorms spawn weak tornado in western Michigan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/annual-festa-buon-appetito-with-vince-and-joe-s"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Road_trip_snacks_with_Nino_Salvaggio_0_7478575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Annual Festa Buon Appetito with Vince and Joe's"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/annual-festa-buon-appetito-with-vince-and-joe-s">Annual Festa Buon Appetito with Vince and Joe's</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/road-trip-snacks-with-nino-salvaggio"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Road_trip_snacks_with_Nino_Salvaggio_0_7478651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Road trip snacks with Nino Salvaggio"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/road-trip-snacks-with-nino-salvaggio">Road trip snacks with Nino Salvaggio</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/on-the-go-cake-how-to-build-cake-in-a-jar-or-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="On the go cake: how to build cake in a jar or cup"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/on-the-go-cake-how-to-build-cake-in-a-jar-or-cup">On the go cake: how to build cake in a jar or cup</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/michigan-rib-fest-preview-with-cowboy-s-texas-bbq"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Michigan_Rib_Fest_preview_with__Cowboy_s_0_7478571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michigan Rib Fest preview with Cowboy's Texas BBQ"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/michigan-rib-fest-preview-with-cowboy-s-texas-bbq">Michigan Rib Fest preview with Cowboy's Texas BBQ</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/annual-festa-buon-appetito-with-vince-and-joe-s">Annual Festa Buon Appetito with Vince and Joe's</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/road-trip-snacks-with-nino-salvaggio">Road trip snacks with Nino Salvaggio</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/on-the-go-cake-how-to-build-cake-in-a-jar-or-cup">On the go cake: how to build cake in a jar or cup</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/michigan-rib-fest-preview-with-cowboy-s-texas-bbq">Michigan Rib Fest preview with Cowboy's Texas BBQ</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/pipkins-the-original-one-pot-meal-maker">Pipkins? The original one-pot meal maker</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cool-summer-cocktails">Cool Summer Cocktails</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/worldcup">2019 World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a Barricaded St. Clair Shores standoff hits 24 hours with gunman inside home gunman inside home" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/barricaded-st-clair-shores-standoff-hits-24-hours-with-gunman-inside-home" addthis:title="Barricaded St. Clair Shores standoff hits 24 hours with gunman inside home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416550503.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416550503");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416550503_416549328_115752"></div> <script>$(function(){var 05 2019 11:20PM Posted Jul 05 2019 11:21PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 11:20PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs1_1562383093391.jpg_7480420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs1_1562383093391.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs8_1562383098100.jpg_7480425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs8_1562383098100.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs6_1562383097790.jpg_7480424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs6_1562383097790.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs4_1562383095590.jpg_7480423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs4_1562383095590.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs3_1562383095542.jpg_7480422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs3_1562383095542.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs2_1562383093523.jpg_7480421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs2_1562383093523.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416550503-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs1_1562383093391.jpg_7480420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs1_1562383093391.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs8_1562383098100.jpg_7480425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs8_1562383098100.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs6_1562383097790.jpg_7480424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs6_1562383097790.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs4_1562383095590.jpg_7480423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_barricaded gunman scs4_1562383095590.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs3_1562383095542.jpg_7480422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_barricaded gunman fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416550503" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Over 24 hours - that is how long it has been since a gunman barricaded himself in a St. Clair Shores house.</p><p>The neighborhood is still in shock, essentially being on lockdown after fireworks allegedly caused the man to open fire on a crowd, shooting a 62-year-old woman in the leg and 12-year-old in the arm. Both are expected to recover.</p><p>The standoff in St. Clair Shores reached into the late hours Friday after police pull out all the stops to flush the gunman out - they shot tear gas into the home, used a tactical vehicle to breach the front door and wielded a fire hose to flush him out.</p><p>"We tried to get him to surrender multiple times throughout the night and he shot at officers again, and officers' vehicles.," said Deputy Chief Gary Crandall.</p><p>It all began Thursday night on St. Margaret Street when the suspect opened fire on a crowd reportedly angry that kids were playing with sparklers.</p><p>"Kids had sparklers, it was not about fireworks, there was no noise," Channita Jackson said. "He (opened fire) directly aiming at the kids, aiming in the crowd. He chased my brother and fiancé down the street still shooting."</p><p>The suspected gunman fired on officers, their vehicles and even a camera-equipped robot police used to determine the man's location inside the home.</p><p>A source told FOX 2 one of the images that robot captured was the suspect's deceased girlfriend lying on the kitchen floor. That has not been officially confirmed. </p><p><strong>| MORE COVERAGE:</strong></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/barricaded-man-shooting-at-police-robot-threatened-kids-playing-with-sparklers-neighbors-say" target="_blank">Barricaded man shooting at police robot; threatened kids playing with sparklers, neighbors say</a></strong></p><p><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/two-injured-gunman-barricaded-in-st-clair-shores-following-fourth-of-july-shooting" target="_blank"><strong>Two injured, gunman barricaded in St. Clair Shores following Fourth of July shooting</strong></a></p><p>"Everytime a robot gets close to him, he is opening fire on the robot," Deputy Chief Gary Crand</p><p>The gunplay and standoff left neighbors at a standstill. Many were forced from or stuck inside their homes as police expanded the perimeter of the scene over and over again. </p><p>"At times we heard shots during the night, today we heard shots," said neighbor Daniel Luberto. "It is upsetting."</p><p>Police said it has had contact with the suspected gunman in the past due to conflicts with neighbors. 