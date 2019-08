- Police discovered a woman's body and arrested a suspect in Hines Park in Westland Friday.

Investigators say the 24-year-old woman who was a Westland resident, appears to be a homicide victim.

The Westland police, along with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Dive Team conducted the search near the London Townhouses in the northeast corner of Middle Belt and Ann Arbor Trail.

The woman had been last seen on Aug. 19, according to FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack.

The victim's immediate family said they had been searching the area for her since Monday. She was said to have come to this area with a male friend but police have not said what the relationship between them is.

There is no cause of death yet. The name of the woman is being withheld until relatives is notifed.

