Surveillance video from Tuesdsay's carjacking appears to be a perfectly orchestrated crime.
The suspects drove off in the truck and a minivan. We're told there was a short chase that ended in Melvindale, when the suspect crashed the truck and took off running, only to be found hiding in a nearby backyard.
Police were still searching for a white van and for two accomplices.
Posted Aug 18 2019 06:24PM EDT
Detroit police are investigating a shooting involving two brothers that happened Sunday afternoon right before 3:00 in the 2900 block of Leslie.
Police say the victim, a 25-year-old man, and the suspect, a 23-year-old man, are brothers. The preliminary investigation revealed that the brothers got into a physical altercation in the driveway. At some point during the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and a fired a shot at the victim, striking him.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.
Posted Aug 18 2019 05:23PM EDT
Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 14500 block of Plymouth Sunday morning around 4:20.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was outside Zoom gas station when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim then walked towards the parking lot and collapsed. He suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was eventually taken to the hospital. He is currently in serious condition.
As of right now, the suspect is unknown.
Posted Aug 18 2019 03:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 11:45PM EDT
Two people are dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in West Austin Saturday night. One of them has been identified as former NFL and Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson. Benson was 36.
Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, told the Associated Press that Austin law enforcement informed him Benson was one of the two killed in the crash.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2222 and Mount Bonell Road. According to Austin police, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on FM 2222 when it crashed with a minivan turning from Mount Bonnell Road.