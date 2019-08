- Detroit Police say two suspects in the carjacking of a police officer are in southwest Detroit after getting into a shootout with officers Tuesday afternoon.

According to Detroit Police, they were searching for two men who shot at them Tuesday afternoon near Lonyo and Dix.

Detroit Police say the suspects are connected to the carjacking of an off-duty Harper Woods Officer at a Detroit gas station.

The carjacking happened at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a BP gas station in the 4200 block of Fort Street, near Clark.

According to Police Chief James Craig, police working in undercover units found a second vehicle that they were searching for, in connection to Tuesday morning's carjacking.

As officers tried to stop the car, one suspect fired several shots at them.

Craig said no officers were shot and warned the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kyle Joseph Cherry, to turn himself in.

"We know who you are, simply turn yourself in," said Craig.

Cherry is a white man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5'6", weighing 230 lbs.

Craig said Cherry and the other man are both armed and dangerous and say he believes they are involved in other carjackings in Detroit.

Craig also that, while they recovered the vehicle, the officer's gun and bullet proof vest were still missing.

Surveillance video from Tuesdsay's carjacking appears to be a perfectly orchestrated crime.

The suspects drove off in the truck and a minivan. We're told there was a short chase that ended in Melvindale, when the suspect crashed the truck and took off running, only to be found hiding in a nearby backyard.

Police were still searching for a white van and for two accomplices.