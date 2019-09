Now a freshman at Cass Tech, Woods is weeks away from competing on the world stage in the game of chess. Now a freshman at Cass Tech, Woods is weeks away from competing on the world stage in the game of chess.

It's back to where her love for the game of chess all began -- sitting in a classroom at Chrysler Elementary School. Charisse Woods first got introduced to the game in the second grade .

"I really like the challenge of it and how I got to meet new people," she said.

And then something happened.

"I started winning a lot more and I guess that's kind of what kept me going," she said.

Now a freshman at Cass Tech, Woods is weeks away from competing on the world stage in the game of chess.

On September 28, Charisse will head to India to compete in the World Youth Chess Championship as a member of Team USA and she will be the only student from Michigan.

"I really hope to place in top 20. A medal would be absolutely insane," she said.

Charisse is no stranger to this competition. Just last year she competed in this very same competition when it was held in Greece. The coach who introduced this second grader to the game says it's wonderful to see Charisse prosper.

"Your vision as a coach is always to have your kids play better than you. .. She beats me now more than I beat her," said Kevin Fite, assistant STEM Director of DPSCD.

Charisse's coach says the game of chess is about more than playing chess.

"We all want our students to be able to think ahead, think creatively, think critically, be able sit patiently -- those are all things chess players possess," he said.

Charisse's mom will travel to India to see her compete.

"I'm very proud of her. She's been working really hard, and she really is devoted to chess," she said.

Charisse is on target to becoming the second black female chess master in the world and the first from the U.S. She has this message for anyone striving to reach their full potential:

"If you want to do something, there's really no boundaries," she said.

Charisse is still seeking donations for her expenses to India, click here.