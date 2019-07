- A child was among three people shot in the head early Tuesday morning at a home on Detroit's west side. A second child was also hurt but police haven't elaborated yet on how he or she was injured.

Detroit police Capt. Michael Chambers said the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. in the 7100 block of Mackenzie Street, which is near Joy Road and Livernois.

The two adults and the child who were shot have all been rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition. The second child that was hurt is said to have non-life threatening injuries. A third child was also in the home but was able to escape to safety.

We're told the victims are a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and an 8-year-old. The other child who was hurt is said to be 3 years old, and an 11-year-old got away safe.

Police haven't elaborated yet on why they believe the shooting happened, but say it may have started with a domestic incident inside the house.

Police do have a suspect they're looking for right now but also haven't given details about the person yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.