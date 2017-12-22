Christmas restored at Warren home, Grinch has been caught

- He’s caught! The Warren police have caught the greedy Grinch who stole Christmas from a Warren family.

Police say the Christmas crook seen on Fox 2 Thursday, broke into 27-year-old Amanda Larue's home on Fisher street in Warren that morning stealing her 8-year-old daughter's gifts and their TV while Larue was hard at work and even distracting her dog Lucy with treats.

“He thought he was pretty smart but he forgot one thing, he left his cell phone in her home,” police said.

Police quickly identified the thief Thursday night; he was tracked to a home in warren. The man apparently already packed up but police received an anonymous tip that took them into Detroit early Friday. He was arrested at a crack home in Detroit on Packard Street.



Police also say he was on parole for possession of narcotics and has a history of drug and weapon felonies.

Since the story, Larue and her daughter have received new gifts and donations from Warren Police and the community.

“I am so overwhelmed with everything I would never in a million years believe this would happen,” she said.

Just as police promised the Grinch will be spending Christmas in jail.