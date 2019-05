- A horrible crash in Taylor Tuesday morning left two dead and Telegraph at North Line closed for hours.

Gas station surveillance video captured the moment a Dodge Charger ran a red light and slammed into a semi cab of a truck. The car was left in flames while witnesses can be seen running over with fire extinguishers.

Police say three people were in the car - two of them were killed in the crash and the third person is in intensive care. The truck driver was not injured.

"I just drove past to see this," said Tina Holden. "I rode past and my heart went into my stomach. I'm like not again."

Holden says her daughter and grandchildren were involved in a crash at the very same intersection last Friday. Luckily, they were not hurt.

Michigan State Police reconstructed the fatal accident on Tuesday and worked to determine how fast the Dodge Charger was going.

"It was going fast, yeah really fast," said Curtis Abrams.

Not only did Abrams witness the crash, his dash cam recorded it and he called 911.

"I saw an accident and was all shaken up about it like that could have been me," he said.

"Just slow down, nothing is that important," Holden said. "At least you're here. It's a sad, sad situation."