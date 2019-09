- In Ali Aljanabi’s arms, was his dying sister, Saja Aljanabi. She was shot, after what looked like an attempted robbery.

“I pulled her out flip her around trying to figure out where is the bullet. Her face was like bloody,” Ali said

Around 10 Friday, Saja was coming home, to their family’s house in East Dearborn off Moross and Bingham. She texted her brother to say she was outside and that’s when Ali responded.

“She read my message and she didn’t respond back then all I heard was a crack a firework,” Ali said.

The 29 year old was doubled over in her car, right in front of their house. She was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive.

“We just want to know why did this happen?” Ali said. “When they caught the suspect, we just want to know why? What was the reason behind killing?”

Minutes before Saja was shot, Dearborn police were responding to an armed robbery of an elderly woman 5 minutes from the murder scene. And in the same area, around that same time, a man reported being assaulted at gunpoint.

Investigators say it’s all connected. They are now on a hunt for the two men they believe killed Saja.

“God decided when he going to take it not you, you’re nothing you’re just shame on you that’s all I got to say,” Ali said.

Family and friends spent the day in prayer.

“She was a god person but she might feed you before she feed herself,” Ali said.

“First time I met her she welcomes me into her house not a lot of people do that,” Saja’s friend Lavinia Eilo said.

Saja wanted to eventually go back to school, but stepped up to take care of her ailing mother. Family says that’s just who she was.

“God wanted an angel and he took a good one he really did,” Lavinia said.

Police have been patrolling the neighborhood. They are looking for tips. If you know anything, call Dearborn Police right away.

The family is also accepting donation and that information can be found here.