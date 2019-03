- It was a report of family trouble that led Dearborn police to Arrieanna Yednock's home last month.

Once police arrived to the home an investigation revealed that she allegedly put a substance in his juice to make him sick.

FOX 2: "You guys were in a relationship?"

"We were," said Kyle Tomalak.

Tomalak is still trying to wrap his mind around the allegations of food poisoning by Yednock

"Shocked," he said.

FOX 2: "How are you doing?"

"I'm fine," he said. "I didn't drink the juice."

But this investigation doesn't end there. Police say the boyfriend didn't know the substance had been placed in his juice and gave some to their kids.

The two small children started complaining of upset stomachs and that's when police say 21-year-old Yednock admitted to putting the substance in the juice

Police say the kids were evaluated and it was determined they were uninjured.

"The kids are fine," he said.

Yednock was arrested and charged with poisoning food by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

After she appeared in court, Yednock was released on a $5,000 bond.