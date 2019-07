- Democratic presidential candidates have traveled from across the country to be here in Detroit Wednesday.

Big names like former vice president Joe Biden, and U.S. Sens Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will take the stage later this morning at the NAACP's 110th National Convention at Cobo Center.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg opens the session this morning at 8 a.m., with other presidential candidates to follow.

Every presidential election, the NAACP extends invitations to both the Republican and Democratic nominees for president to address the NAACP membership during their annual July convention. Past speakers have included Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama, Governor Mitt Romney, Senator John McCain, Senator John Kerry, President George W. Bush, Vice President Al Gore, and President Bill Clinton.

All attending this year are hoping for that breakout moment where they grab the attention of voters in metro Detroit. You can watch a livestream of the speakers when it begins on FOX 2 News Now live on our Facebook page here.

Just earlier this week, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, saying he cares about the city, the auto industry and its workers.

President Trump was also invited to address the convention, but he said he could not make it because there was a change in date, but also because the convention wanted to do a Q&A session. He says he was only prepared to give a speech.

"I very much wanted to go, but we had a date. The date got changed and unfortunately they wanted to do it in the form of a question and answer," Trump said.

Confirmed presidential candidates to speak include:

Joe Biden, Former U.S. Vice President

Cory Booker, United States Senator

Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Julián Castro, Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Kamala Harris, United States Senator

Amy Klobuchar, United States Senator

Beto O'Rourke, Former Member of the United States House of Representatives

Bernie Sanders, United States Senator

Elizabeth Warren, United States Senator

Bill Weld, Former Massachusetts Governor