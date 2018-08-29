Detroit firefighter Jack Wiley II remembered as community pays respects

- Heavy hearts as people made their way into St. John's CME Church to say goodbye to Jack Wiley II, the Detroit firefighter fatally shot inside his home last week.

"To see that he lost his life this way is very, very, very sad," said DFD Sr. Chief Darrell Freeman.

Wiley II was the son of a Detroit firefighter and grew up wanting to follow in his father's footsteps.

"He absolutely was bred to be a firefighter," Freeman said.

RELATED:

Detroit firefighter dead in home on west side, house ransacked

Suspect arrested in murder of Detroit firefighter Jack Wiley II

Second suspect arrested after Detroit firefighter found murdere

But living out that dream came an unexpected end when police say Arondez Carter and Shomari Walker, both 18, were inside Wiley's Rosedale Park home and robbed him last Tuesday. Investigators say during the crime, Wiley was shot and killed, and his car was discovered burned up in Detroit. Both men are now facing several charges including first-degree premeditated murder.

Those who knew Wiley say he was always looking to help others and that's how he will always be remembered.

"When I came on the job he showed me a lot of things to help me out a lot," said DFD Firefighter Donell Clayton.

As the sound of music tried to sooth the hearts and minds of those who love Wiley, Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones took the mic to express sadness and anger.

"The thugs that murdered him are everything we discourage," Jones said.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was also on hand for the funeral.

"We are moving in the right direction not as quickly as I would like. I cannot raise the flag of success yet but we have to work together," he said of crime in the city.

After Wiley's final call, his firefighter colleagues lined up outside the church to say job well done.