- A 51-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing another man on Meyers Street in Detroit.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, John I. Ishman III has been charged in the death of 58-year-old Maurice Postell of Detroit.

Police said around 7:30 a.m. May 20, officers discovered Postell lying on the front lawn of a home in the 15800 block of Meyers. Officials say Ishman allegedly shot and killed him with a handgun.

Man found shot to death on Meyers Street in Detroit

Ishman was identified as a suspect and arrested the same day. He has been charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

The defendant was schedule to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday in 36th District Court.