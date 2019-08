- The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has authorized charges against a Detroit mom who said she woke up Monday morning and found her newborn baby unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced the charges Thursday morning. Jaila Thomas, 22, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

Prosecutors allege that Thomas was drinking and alone in her apartment Monday morning in the 19630 block of Schoenherr when she found her 18-day-old daughter, Lauren Williams, unresponsive and floating in the bathtub.

The mom was arrested after she called police to her apartment. Medics were also called, and they were unable to revive the baby girl.

The prosecutor's office says the baby died of drowning.

Prosecutor Worthy said, "The alleged facts in this case are appalling. This baby was only in this world for eighteen days. Do I really have to say this? Don't attempt to care for any infant when you are intoxicated. This shouldn't happen if a person is "a little" intoxicated. Please don't do it."

Police haven't said yet how they suspect the baby got into the tub.

Thomas was arraigned later Thursday morning, and received a $150,000 cash/surety bond. She's due in court again on Sept. 12.