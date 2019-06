Detroit police car (File photo) Detroit police car (File photo)

- Detroit police say the body of a 45-year-old woman was found inside a vacant home just east of Woodward Ave. on Monday.

Police said they found the body Monday afternoon around 4:50 on West Brentwood between Woodward Ave and John R, just south of 7 Mile.

Detroit police did not say if the search was connected to the suspected east side serial killer or if the woman's death was connected.

According to witnesses at the scene, a homeless man found the woman's body wrapped in a blanket inside the home. When he left the house, he told a woman who called 911 and police responded.

The homicide unit is investigating the death. The woman has not been identified.