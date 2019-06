- The man arrested last week in connection with what Detroit police chief James Craig has said could be a series of connected killings is being charged Monday in a separate crime.

Deangelo Martin, 34, of Detroit is being charged in connection with a sexual assault of a 26-year-old Detroit woman.

Prosecutors allege Martin stabbed and sexually assaulted the victim on May 7 at 1:40 a.m. on the east side of Detroit. He's facing one count of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Martin's expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Martin was arrested Friday night in connection with a suspected serial killer case targeting sex workers, just hours after Craig announced police were looking for him. Martin is said to be homeless and frequents the east side of the city, where three bodies have been found whose deaths appear to be connected.

Police have not described Martin as a suspect in the deaths but call him a "person of interest."

Last week Craig said three women have been killed since mid March and all of them were lured into abandoned homes, raped, and then killed.

So far, only the first death has been ruled a homicide; a cause of death has not been determined for the other two women. Despite that, Craig said he felt strong enough in his belief that one person is responsible for all three deaths.

MORE:

Detroit police arrest person of interest in serial killer case

Volunteers, activists take to Detroit's streets in search for serial killer

DPD: Serial killer targeting sex workers lures them to abandoned houses

Detroit Police say they're searching for possible serial killer, rapist

Woman's body found in vacant house on Mack Ave near Mt Elliot

On Friday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that 40 neighborhood police officers would be searching in teams of teams of two to go into every open and abandoned home in the next two weeks to look for other possible victims.

"1,000 homes on the east side need boarded up. Teams are on overtime, working six days a week. The goal is to have every single house on east side boarded up by end of July," Duggan said.

He said there are also 1,000 homes on the west side and the goal is to have all vacant homes in the city boarded up by the end of September.