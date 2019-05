- The Detroit Police Department has released footage of a person-of-interest related to a grisly discovery of a body found in a dumpster.

On Wednesday, May 15, the body of a 26-year-old female victim was found in a dumpster located near the 1600 Block of Robert Bradby Drive. Police also found blood related to the scene in the elevator of the Parkview Towers and Square apartment building.

In the released video, an African American male wearing dark clothes and sun glasses can be seen on the phone. Police have confirmed through a continuing investigation the man had been in contact with the deceased female. The victim and the suspect were seen together inside the building's elevator.

According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner, the woman was identified Elizabeth Candice Nichole Laird. They say her cause of death is compressive asphyxia, and it was a homicide.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes the man to contact them. They can contact the DPD Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or the CRIMESTOPPERS unit at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.