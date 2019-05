- A woman whose body was found in a Detroit apartment building dumpster Wednesday has been identified, along with her cause of death.

Police found blood in the elevator of Parkview Towers & Square apartment building in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive, which is just northeast of Lafayette Street on Detroit's east side.

Upon searching, police say they found a woman's body in the dumpster.

RELATED: Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.

According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner, the woman was identified 27-year-old Elizabeth Candice Nichole Laird. They say her cause of death is compressive asphyxia, and it was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.