<article> <section id="story407299049" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407299049" data-article-version="1.0">Police investigating body found in Detroit apartment dumpster as homicide</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407299049-407023772" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk-womans%20body%20in%20dumpster-051519_1557944149348.JPG_7265354_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-follow-blood-find-woman-s-body-in-apartment-dumpster" target="_blank"><strong>RELATED: Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police.</strong></a></p> <p>According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner, the woman was identified 27-year-old Elizabeth Candice Nichole Laird. 