- Detroit Police say they're searching for a possible serial killer and rapist they say has killed three sex workers in Detroit since mid March.

Police Chief James Craig announced during an impromptu press conference Wednesday that "they have the makings" of serial killer and rapist who has raped and killed three women, dating back to March 19.

According to Craig, the serial killer first struck on March 19th. Craig said another woman was killed on May 24 and a third victim was found Wednesday morning.

Craig said the suspect lures them into the building, sexually assaults them, and then kills them in that vacant building.

Craig said that the suspect is targeting women in their 50s and luring them into a vacant home and are asking sex workers to be cautious and give them information about a possible suspect.

