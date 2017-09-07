Detroit police search for Uber driver accused of raping passenger

Forid Ahmed Forid Ahmed

- Detroit police are searching for an Uber driver they say raped a 21-year-old woman Thursday night.

The suspect is 29-year-old Forid Ahmed, who was driving gray 2013 Toyota Camry. Ahmed picked the woman up in the area of 5000 Cass and drove her to an unknown location where he assaulted her.

The woman was able to escape his car in the area of 31st and Devereaux. His license plate is DLS8935. The victim has been hospitalized.

Call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP with any information that could help locate the suspect.