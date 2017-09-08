Uber driver accused of raping passenger in police custody

- An Uber driver accused of raping a 21-year-old woman Thursday night has turned himself in to Detroit Police.

Investigators say 29-year-old Forid Ahmed, who was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry, picked up the 21-year- old woman up in the area of 5000 Cass.

The victim told police he drove her to an unknown location where he assaulted her.

The woman was able to escape his car in the area of 31st and Devereaux.

Ahmed turned himself in to Detroit Police Thursday night after seeing his picture in television news broadcast reports. He was accompanied by his attorney.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.