"He was very receptive. He was great, very great," Pylar said. "If everybody else with animals had been like that, it would be awesome."
As Pylar was wrapping up, he asked if that one was the only one, the business owner said "No, I got this one too."
Pylar has never handled an alligator. He was trained on how to in the past, and has dealt with numerous other cases involving farm animals and snake raids - but this specific reptile encounter was his first.
"These ordinances are there for a reason," he said. "Nothing is too unreasonable or ridiculous."
Posted Jul 10 2019 03:17PM EDT
Once the Fourth of July is over, it seems like the school supplies immediately show up at Meijer. And, believe it not, school starts in a few weeks, so Meijer is helping teachers by increasing the teachers discount and extending it through September.
Meijer announced teachers will get a 15% discount starting now and lasting through September 28th.
The teacher discount applies to spiral notebooks and schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer's Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners and journals, memo boards and even popular branded and stylized backpacks like Jansport, Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.
Posted Jul 10 2019 02:04PM EDT
The Canton Police Department announced Wednesday that two new canine officers were added to the force last week.
Canines Ragnar and Tino received certifications from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and the K9 Academy Training Facility.
To get certified, they had to complete the 288-hour certification program with their handlers. Both K9 teams completed advanced obedience training plus training in tracking, evidence searches, building searches, area searches and handle protection. The teams are also certified to locate heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and ecstasy.
Posted Jul 10 2019 11:31AM EDT
A Detroit man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman in her own apartment late last month after prosecutors said he posed as an employee to help her.
Christopher Moore, 39, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for the sexual assault of the woman.
According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Moore posed as an employee for a company that assists senior citizens on June 30th.