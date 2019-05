- A man was killed Wednesday night in an ATV crash on Detroit's west side, in the area of Burt Road and Grand River.

We're told the crash happened just before 10 p.m. The man was driving near the intersection when he hit a curb, lost control and crashed into a building. No other cars were involved.

Family tells us the victim's name in the crash is Victor Davis, and that he's a 38-year-old father of five.

The deadly accident comes just days after police impounded several ATVs on the city's east side in an effort to crack down on reckless ATV riders.

Last week, several people were also seen on SkyFOX riding ATVs recklessly through the city, performing stunts and even riding on the wrong side of the road during the evening commute. Detroit police said they did not receive any calls or complaints about the group, and no one was cited or arrested.

The riders say they weren't doing any harm - but the vehicles are illegal on city streets and can be a danger to others.