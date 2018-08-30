Final day of Aretha Franklin viewing moves to her hometown church

- After thousands lined up for the chance to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, her body has left the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for the final time. The next step in the journey is a viewing at her hometown church in Detroit.

The final public visitation is Thursday at New Bethel Baptist Church on Linwood from noon - 4 p.m. Her dad was once a pastor here. The line outside the church, too, began to form in the early morning hours for a chance to stroll by her gold plated casket and say goodbye.

Back at the museum, The Queen of Soul was dressed in a different outfit Wednesday, as if making a costume change during a show.

Fans waited festively outside, then walked in a solemn, single-file line into the rotunda of the museum. There, they found Franklin in a polished bronze casket and a sheer baby blue dress with matching shoes, a change from the bright red outfit seen Tuesday across the world. On the inside of the lid, embroidered into the fabric, read "Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul." The line was several blocks long Wednesday night as the viewing wrapped up.

The viewing at the museum was part of a week of commemorations for the legend, who died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

A sold-out tribute concert is also Thursday night in Detroit. Her funeral, which will include performances and remarks from dozens, is Friday morning. It is reserved only for family and close friends.

Special coverage Friday for the funeral begins on FOX 2 at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service in its entirety at 10 a.m.