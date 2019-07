- The City of Highland Park says nine homes were found to have high levels of lead in its water after routine testing, and is now urging all homeowners to flush their lines and get their water tested.

This summer, the city collected samples from 36 homes and says nine came back with results that were above the "action level" for lead. The prefered "action level" is 15 parts per billion - and the average in these homes was 57 ppb.

If you are a Highland Park Water Department customer and would like your water service line inspected or would like to have your drinking water tested for lead, contact the Water Department at (313) 865-1876.

In the meantime, the City is urging everyone to let the water run to flush out lead. They say they'll also send out information and notices over the next coming weeks.

Over the coming weeks, The City of Highland Park Water Department will send a comprehensive public education document about lead in drinking water. They will also be collecting 60 samples every six months and reviewing the results to determine if corrective actions are necessary to reduce corrosion in household plumbing.

Lead can enter drinking water when in contact with pipes, solder, home/building interior plumbing, fittings and fixtures that contain lead. Homes with lead service lines have an increased risk of having high lead levels in drinking water.

The more time water has been sitting in your home's pipes, the more lead it may contain. Therefore, if your water has not been used for several hours, run the water before using it for drinking or cooking. This flushes lead-containing water from the pipes.

Additional flushing may be required for homes that have been vacant or have a longer service line. Run your water to flush out the lead-containing water.

If you do not have a lead service line, run the water for 30 seconds to two minutes, or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature.



If you do have a lead service line, run the water for at least five minutes to flush water from your home of building's plumbing and the lead service line. Use cold water for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby formula.

Public health recommends that any household with a child or pregnant woman use a certified lead filter to remove lead from their drinking water. Look for filters that are tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 for lead reduction.

If you are not able to afford the cost of a lead filter, please contact the Wayne County Health Department at (734) 727-7100.

Do not boil your water as boiling will not reduce the amount of lead in water. Check whether your home has a lead service line.