- Michigan Republican businessman John James announced a Senate run Thursday morning.

James said he will challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2020 in a key state for President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

James is the 37-year-old African American combat veteran and CEO of an automotive logistics company in Detroit. He lost to longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow last year but did better than expected, considering he started as a political unknown and the race was never prioritized as a battleground by the national GOP in a successful year for Michigan Democrats.

James spoke to FOX 2 about his run after first making the big announcement on "Fox and Friends."

"People want a government that they can be proud of; people want an infrastructure that they can be proud of; education system; healthcare. They want to know the people of the state of Michigan are being represented in Washington and right now I don't believe we're getting that."

He promised he will put people first, not politics, in a new kind of Republican leadership.

"We're not fighting for party; we're not fighting for Red or blue. We're fighting for red, white and blue and we believe very, very strongly that we're all Americans despite your race, color, creed, gender or where you grew up. Everybody deserves to have an opportunity to achieve the American dream and people who would divide us in order to achieve their own success - people who would divide us and pit Americans against each other - have no business in leadership. We need somebody who has experience of bringing people together to accomplish tough tasks and missions, and that's what I've been doing for my entire adult life. And that's what I'm looking forward to doing when I get to Washington."