Lime rides into Detroit with its electric scooter rentals

- From the bus to the People Mover, to the Q-Line or bicycles, there sure are a lot of ways to get around downtown Detroit. And now a new ridesharing company, of sorts, has been added to the mix: Lime.

Lime's electric scooters are now sprinkled around the city to rent for an easy, fun way to get around.

To use one, you'll need the app and, naturally, a good sense of balance. Each is equipped with a GPS to take the guess work out of finding them. As one repeat customer tells us, you can see on your app where the scooters are and how much of a charge they currently have.

The scooter costs $1 to unlock and then 15 cents a minute. So roughly, a half mile ride around Greektown costs $1.35.

You can watch in the video player above as FOX 2's Dave Spencer tries it out.

You can learn more about Lime scooters by downloading their app, or visiting their website here.

Lime is the second electric scooter service to hit the sidewalks of Detroit. Bird flew in earlier with its rentals this summer.