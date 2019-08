- Newly released video shows the chase and arrest of a carjacker by Livonia and Redford police on July 30.

Kevin Hall, 32, of Detroit, was arrested after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint from the parking lot of Kroger on Five Mile Road.

Hall led police on a chase, before crashing his car near Beech Daly and Five Mile Road. He then ran from the scene before eventually being spotted near an apartment complex in the area.

Hall was taken into custody and the handgun that was used in the robbery was also recovered - found in the yard of a nearby residence.

On Aug. 1 Hall was charged with 14 felony counts and is being held at the Wayne Countty Jail.