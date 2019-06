- Redford police said two people are in custody, but not yet charged, after a 5-year-old girl was found dead inside a motel room Tuesday.

Police responded to the Inn America on Telegraph on Tuesday to a report of a child not breathing. Police and firefighters performed CPR, but she died at the hospital.

Police said the child did have physical injuries but did not elaborate. There was also a 3-year-old boy in the room but police did not say if that child had any injuries.

According to police, the girl was left in the motel with her mom's boyfriend. Police said previously that the boyfriend was in custody while they waited for autopsy results. They have not said if the woman is the child's mother.

"For a 5-year-old to live a like that, it's really said," said Kayla Murray, who was staying at the motel. "For her mother to come home to hear that her 5-year-old is not breathing, like I said it's sad. My heart goes out to the family."

The manager said the girl's family had been staying there, but it is not known how long. Police said it is an active investigation.