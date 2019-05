- A Detroit man has been charged with assault with intent to murder in a confrontation with three Detroit police officers.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 22-year-old Deantrae Corey Oneal has been charged with assault with intent to murder for striking an officer with his car and firing at three officers.

Police said around 10:35 p.m. May 18, three police officers in uniforms were on routine patrol in a marked vehicle when they stopped in the alley of the 16500 block of Greenfield to investigate an SUV. Oneal was allegedly in the driver's seat with a 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Man in custody after officer shot, 2 others hurt pinned between car on Detroit's west side

Officials said Officer Christopher Bush attempted to Oneal when he became uncooperative. Oneal is accused of putting the car in reverse, hitting Bush's legs. He then got out of the car and fired a gun at the three officers.

Police said the officers fired back and Oneal escaped on foot. He was later found by the Detroit Police Special Response Team hiding in the basement of a house in the 15700 block of Prest.

Bush suffered leg injuries and Officer Mario Rodriguez was hurt in the abdomen, according to the prosecutor's office. They say that the third officer was hurt, but was not shot. After his arrest, Oneal was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Oneal has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer causing serious impairment, second-degree home invasion, felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of resisting/obstructing an officer causing injury and three counts of felony firearm.