- A tree trimmer was electrocuted while he was working Saturday afternoon. Southfield’s fire chief said they had to go up to get him because he was still hanging from the pole.

The call came in around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of Stuart and Catalpa. It looks like the man cam in contact with the electrical line somehow while in the tree.

The man was found dead when crews arrived.

This was a technical rescue so they Southfield Fire Department had to call back up that specializes in rope rescue.

The fire chief isn’t sure if there was someone there helping him or who made the call.

The fire chief says everyone should be extra careful always so there isn’t a tragedy.

“This is a very sad day in Southfield today, we’re hurting for the family, and the firefighters who had to actually rescue him down, it’s a tragic situation and hopefully it’s the last,” Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said.

The power hasn’t been restored yet in the area, but is expected to be back on by the end of the night.

The man found dead has not been identified yet.