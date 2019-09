- An argument between two drivers turned deadly in Inkster over the weekend.

A 54-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon, and police are looking for a suspect after a confrontation spilled into the streets.

Anthony "Nick" Jones was on his way to a high school reunion to shoot video when he got into some sort of argument with a man on Lehigh Street, near John Daly. That man shot Jones in the head and left him to die.

"He loved everybody. He would give you the shirt off of his back," Barbara Cooper, Jones' cousin. "And he just didn't deserve what happened to him. And I do want to say this was not road rage at all; this person shot and murdered my cousin for no reason."

Jones' family says he was a kind soul who would share his love of Jesus with anyone he met, which is why they say none of this makes sense. He was well known in the church community of Inkster.

"I'm hurting, as well as everyone else in the family because it's just a tragedy that happened. We just don't understand," Cooper added.

Police haven't said yet either what a motive may have been, but do agree that they don't think the shooting stemmed from road rage. Police haven't said yet if Jones may have knew the shooter.

Police describe the shooter as a black male about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs. with a discolored lower lip that was pink and purple.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.