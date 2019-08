- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night on Detroit’s east side.

Around 11:35 p.m. in the 11400 block of Somerset Ave an unidentified man around the age of 28-30 was found in the driveway of the residence shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the shooter but believe he escaped in a Chrysler 200 leaving the scene heading south on Somerset Ave.

Police are still investigating, if you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.