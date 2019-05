- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 3:50 a.m. in the area of Van Dyke and Harper.

Authorities say the victim, a 41-year-old male, was standing on Van Dyke south of Harper, at the bus stop, when two unknown vehicles drove by firing shots at each other. The victim was struck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh. His condition is unknown.

No suspects are in custody at the moment.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.