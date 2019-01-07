Man unable to eat food to have life-changing procedure

- They are not the most desirable meals, but for Kris Green they will have to do.

The 29-year-old has been eating through feeding tubes for years, as a result of a surgery from a birth defect.

"I had a problem where my stomach wasn't attached to my throat and when my throat was attached to my lungs," Green said. "I couldn't eat without getting breathed in. They fixed that the day after I was born, but something happened in the surgery room and they ended up poking a hole in my esophagus, collapsing my right lung."



He's had roughly 80 surgeries since then. Acid reflux ate away his teeth. His nutrition suffered, causing his weight at one point to drop to 85 pounds.

"Most days I'm capable of reminding myself that I need to just be glad I got up in the morning," Green said.

And on others.

"It causes isolation, I found that I feel like I'm a burden," he added.



"His story just hit our heart strings so hard that I went home and told my wife, 'I'm going to help this young man,'" said Dr. Randy Allain, West Oakland Advanced Dental Artistry.

Kris' boss at Canton Computers told Dr. Allain about his worker's plight. Allain is committing to provide Kris with dental implants for $10,000-- a fraction of what the procedure would normally cost.

"He needs both top and bottom and just sometimes just doing the top arch can range anywhere from $35,000 to $50,000," Allain said.

Kris took to GoFundMe so his friends and family could help him save up for the procedure and he's getting more support than he could've ever imagined.

"I figured maybe $50 from grandma and grandpa probably," he said. "But there's been a ton of people from here to California that are donating."

FOX 2: "What's the one meal you'd want to eat when this is all said and done?"

"Honestly I would love to have some freshly made lemon cake." he said. "Meal aside, I'm going for the sweet tooth."

If you want to help him get closer to the lemon cake, the link to that GoFundMe is HERE.