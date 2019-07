- By July 23, 1969, panic is in the hot, muggy, southeast Michigan air. A killer is on the loose, four women in southeast Michigan are dead, and a fifth is missing.

This is part two of our Michigan Murders series. If you missed part one, stop reading right now and go to part one here. Then come back here for part two.

Five different police agencies frantically searched for Karen Sue Beineman on July 23, 1969. They combed the 100 square miles of side roads between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti for the 18-year-old who was last seen getting on a motorcycle with a stranger in Ypsilanti.

Karen was the latest girl in a two-year stretch to go missing. There have been four before her, four in southeast Michigan and one in California - though that one was not connected at the time. All had been killed and then dumped on back roads.

Part 2 of the Michigan Murders airs Tuesday 10 p.m. on FOX 2 News. Watch it on FOX 2 or on our live page here.