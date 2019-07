- Before the term 'serial killer' was common on nightly crime shows, before Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, or Jeffrey Dahmer, there was the Michigan Murderer, the Co-Ed Killer, the Ypsilanti Ripper. Whatever you want to call the killer, he terrorized Eastern Michigan University for two years.

At the end of July 1969, six women had been killed. They were all shot, strangled, stabbed or subjected to terrible acts. Almost all of them had been raped and mutilated.

FOX 2 Detroit hasn't always been known as FOX 2. WJBK-TV 2 signed on in October 1948 and we were a CBS station until the 1990s. As WJBK-TV 2, we covered the Eastern Michigan murders. We tapped into our extensive archives for a special look back at the two years of terror that gripped the area.

Much of what you'll see in the video hasn't been seen since it aired originally on Channel 2, half a century ago. We revisited the scenes and the people who lived through the terror - and we also talked to some who never spoke about their encounters with a savage killer on television before.

