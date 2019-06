A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after driving onto a woman's lawn and hitting a patrol car in Brandon Township, all with suspected crack cocaine in his car.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a caller complained about a suspicious person who drove onto her property and into the rear of her yard. She reported unusual behavior, including dancing, yelling at himself and hitting himself in the face.

The OCSO says deputies arrived to South Baldwin and Seymore Lake to find the man, a resident of Madison Heights, still in the rear of the yard. Deputies loudly instructed him to sit on his car and not to move, but he disregarded the commands and got in and out of his car.