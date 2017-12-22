Motorist getting pulled over by Macomb County Deputies receive more than a ticket

- The Macomb County Sheriff's office performs a special operation to spread Christmas cheer.

Motorists were happy to be pulled over as Macomb deputy’s aren't writing tickets but handing out gifts instead.

One motorist, who was stopped for failing to put his seat belt on, decides to pay it forward when he was gifted with a $25 gift card to Wal-Mart.

"I appreciate this but I think there are more families that could probably use it better than me," he said.

Another woman who was on her way to get a Christmas tree was stopped for a busted taillight. Instead of a ticket she was gifted with a $50 gift card to Wal-Mart.

When Lashona Frasier learned she wasn't getting a ticket but a gift instead, shock turned to joy.

She also admits that buying presents would have been a challenge without the gift cards.

"I'm going to use the gift card to buy my tree and to buy my daughter some gifts.

The Deputy says this gesture is more than playing Santa but also about erasing the fear of law enforcement.

"We're trying to help the public, projecting a positive image, put that in people’s minds around the holidays," he said.