- Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that was reported along the freeway early Tuesday morning. This is the second shooting that's been reported on the same stretch of freeway, and they were reported within about 24 hours of each other.

Authorities say around 1 a.m. Tuesday troopers were called to eastbound I-94 near I-275 in Van Buren Township for a shooting.

Police say a driver was going eastbound on I-94 when he noticed a dark colored vehicle pull up beside him, and someone inside started shooting. The man wasn't hurt and the suspect sped off.

I-94 at Haggerty to I-275 was shut down for about four hours overnight but has since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

Police are also investigating a second shooting that was reported about 24 hours prior.

Early Monday morning someone reported a silver Pontiac Grand Prix was seen shooting at cars along the same stretch of road. One car was hit several times but the driver wasn't hurt.

Police are looking at both situations separately before saying if they believe they're connected.