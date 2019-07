- Detroit had a hot Fourth of July.

It also had a deadly one.

Detroit police responded to a total of nine shootings, including an incident that left one man dead.

Starting at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 19000 block of Orleans, where a 61-year-old woman was struck watching fireworks. She's in stable condition, however there's no word on the shooter. Police responded to incidents like these until 3:30 a.m..

There were other incidents that involved the evening's festivities. Closer to midnight, a 33-year-old man was at a firework celebration when one of the people flashed a gun and shot him.

Other incidents appeared more random. At the 18000 block of Schoenherr, a victim who is in critical condition said he and some friends were outside when someone open fired. At a party at the 16000 block of Indiana, a 27-year-old woman at a party was grazed by a bullet. At around 3:30 a.m., A man was sitting in his car at Fenkell and Wyoming Street when another vehicle pulled beside him and started shooting. He was hit several times and his condition us unknown.

The one fatality of the evening came at the 8000 block of Clarendon around midnight. Two men were arguing when one of them brought out a gun. There was a struggle for the firearm before the victim was shot. The suspect fled the scene.

Other incidents include: